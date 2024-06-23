Jon Bon Jovi Admits He Still Misses Richie Sambora After His Shocking Departure From Bon Jovi

While nurturing a promising career in Hollywood with films like Little City, Homegrown, Pay It Forward, and The West Wing, Jon Bon Jovi will always be remembered as the founder and singer of the rock band Bon Jovi. Creating the group back in the 1980s, the band went on to release 16 studio albums. Taking a four-year break after the release of 2020, Bon Jovi returned with new music in 2024 with the album Forever. Although thrilled about his success with Bon Jovi and gaining entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bon Jovi recently discussed how much he misses musician Richie Sambora.

Videos by American Songwriter

For over 30 years, Sambora performed alongside Bon Jovi and even helped the singer write several hit songs. But that all changed in 2013 when he was scheduled to play with the band during the Because We Can tour. Simply not showing up, the band was left wondering what exactly happened. While rumors circulated his reason, Sambora explained he stepped away from the stage to focus more on his family. While happening over a decade ago, Bon Jovi said, “It’s heartbreaking that Richie left and that he did it in that way. We were shocked. I miss him personally and creatively, in the studio and as an integral part of the band onstage.”

[RELATED: Remember When: Jon Bon Jovi Appeared in 10 Episodes of the TV Series “Ally McBeal”]

Jon Bon Jovi Tried To Reconnect With Richie Sambora

Knowing he had no control over Sambora leaving, Bon Jovi added, “If you don’t show up for work, your boss is going to say, ‘What the f***? Get help. And if you don’t want to get help…It’s 11 years now. David and Tico have seen Richie once and I’ve seen him twice. It’s not like we haven’t tried.”

Although leaving the band. Sambora did reunite with the group to perform at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But since then – nothing. Bandmate David Bryan noted how it is up to Sambora to reach out. “Richie is a brother and we love him. It’s up to Richie. We never shut the door on him, he just never came back to work. Anything is possible.”

(Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)