Jon Pardi Postpones 3 More Tour Dates Due to COVID Diagnosis

The past few weeks have been full of ups and downs for Jon Pardi. A day after becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, he had to cancel a handful of shows due to illness. A week later, the “Mr. Saturday Night” singer isn’t doing much better.

Yesterday, Pardi took to X to give his fans a health update and more bad news. He’ll be postponing more upcoming shows.

“What’s up, everybody? Just gonna cut right to the chase,” the ill singer began. “I have to reschedule this weekend.” He added, “Also I now have COVID. Presley has COVID, Summer’s probably got COVID. It’s been going around my family and band and crew. So, the best thing to do is just reschedule.”

Pardi went on to say that he was looking forward to playing this weekend. However, he needs to take the time to rest and get healthy. “There’s nothing fun about this,” he added. “I hate it.” He ended the video with an apology and urged everyone to “be safe out there.”

However, the video message wasn’t all doom and gloom. Pardi also had some good news for his fans. He shared rescheduled dates from last week’s postponed shows. They’ll now take place in February.

Pardi’s latest announcement sees him rescheduling three shows. Tonight’s concert at Nampa, Idaho’s Ford Idaho Center Arena, Tomorrow’s show at the Adams Center in Missoula, Montana, and Saturday’s show at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, Montana. If his health improves, the next stop on the Mr. Saturday Night Tour will be on Thursday, November 16 at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.

Currently, there are 14 dates left on the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, including the as-yet-announced rescheduled dates for this weekend’s shows. Additionally, Pardi has plotted several more shows including appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa. Check his website for a full list of shows.

11/16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

11/17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

11/18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

11/30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

12/01 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

12/02 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA

12/08 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

12/09 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

02/15 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

02/16 – Everett, WA –Angel of the Winds Arena

02/17 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Missoula, MT – Adams Event Center

Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Rescheduled dates from last weekend on sale now. New dates for Idaho and Montana coming soon. Hold onto your tickets. pic.twitter.com/TMtTFG3bfI — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) November 1, 2023

