Jon Pardi Announces Mr. Saturday Night World Tour

Jon Pardi is taking Mr. Saturday Night on the road.

The hit country singer has announced his headlining 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour, which takes place across two continents. The trek begins in Europe, kicking off on August 25 in Belfast, Ireland, and passing through London, England; Stockholm, Sweden; Hamburg, Germany, and other cities before returning to the U.S. on September 28 for a show in Knoxville, Tennessee.

After crossing the southern and midwestern U.S., Pardi will head north to Canada for a series of shows across Ontario and then returns back to the U.S., closing out the tour in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 9. Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King and Ella Langley will join him along the way as opening acts on select dates.

“We’ll be joinin’ our pal @jonpardi this fall on the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour on select US dates at a venue near you,” Midland share on Instagram. “We can’t wait to see y’all. Cheers.”

“Stoked to be joining @jonpardi for a handful of dates!” adds King.

“SO excited to announce that I’ll be joining @jonpardi on the Mr. Saturday Night WORLD TOUR!!” Langley says. “Can’t wait to rock the stage with these boys all the way from Belfast to Las Vegas.”

The tour is named after Pardi’s 2022 album, Mr. Saturday Night, which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. It features the No. 1 hit “Last Night Lonely,” a collaboration with Midland on “Longneck Way to Go” and the current single, “Your Heart or Mine.”

“The song talks about the push and pull in a relationship…to know if you should come back again, or wonder ‘is this gonna work out?'” Pardi shared with American Songwriter the meaning of “Your Heart or Mine.” “I want it to work out, but then it doesn’t work out. That feeling of the unknown that is a part of the attraction that brings you back for some reason.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 24) at 10 a.m. local time.

JON PARDI 2023 MR. SATURDAY NIGHT WORLD TOUR DATES:

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | + Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | ~ Ella Langley Only Support

^ Not a Live Nation Date

Friday, August 25 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall^~

Sunday, August 27 – Lutterworth, U.K. – The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 28 – Glasgow, U.K. – Old Fruitmarket~

Tuesday, August 29 – Manchester, U.K. – O2 Ritz~

Thursday, August 31 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy~

Friday, September 1 – London, U.K. – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire~

Sunday, September 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg^~

Monday, September 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan^~

Wednesday, September 6 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller~

Thursday, September 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand^~

Thursday, September 28 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Friday, September 29 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Saturday, September 30 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena*

Thursday, October 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Friday, October 6 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

Saturday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailys Place*

Thursday, October 19 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center*

Friday, October 20 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena*

Saturday, October 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena*

Thursday, October 26 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*

Friday, October 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre*

Saturday, October 28 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Thursday, November 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Friday, November 3 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center#

Saturday, November 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Thursday, November 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#

Friday, November 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre#

Saturday, November 18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center+

Thursday, November 30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena+

Friday, December 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Saturday, December 2 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Saturday, December 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena#

(Photo Credit: John Shearer / Courtesy UMG)