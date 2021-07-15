Celine Dion Reschedules 2021 Courage World Tour Dates for 2022

After rescheduling the 2020 dates of her Courage World Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Celine Dion has announced that the North American dates, originally rescheduled for August through September 2021, will again be rescheduled for 2022 due to “varying local Covid-19 restrictions and health and safety guidelines.”

“It is important to Celine that all ticketholders of the 19 show dates across the 16 cities in Canada and the US have the option to safely and comfortably attend the live show at a venue operating at full capacity,” the press release read. “Currently, varying local COVID-19 restrictions and health and safety guidelines in each city on the tour schedule do not offer ticketholders this option. It is with ever increasing hope and renewed determination that these dates have been rescheduled into 2022.”

The new dates will have Dion kicking off the 16-city trek on March 9, 2022 in Denver Colorado, making stops in Salt Lake City, San Diego, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh, before wrapping on April 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

“I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months,” Dion said in a statement. “My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100% comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands.”

Celine Dion Courage World Tour Rescheduled 2022 Dates

March 9, 2022 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

March 11, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 14, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre™

March 17, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

March 20, 2022 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

March 21, 2022 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

March 24, 2022 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 26, 2022 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

March 28, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 29, 2022 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

April 1, 2022 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 3, 2022 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 5, 2022 – San Diego, CA @ Pechenga Arena

April 8, 2022 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10, 2022 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 14, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

April 15, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

April 20, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 22, 2022 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Tickets purchased for both the 2020 and 2021 rescheduled dates will be honored for the new 2022 dates. More information regarding rescheduled tickets can be obtained at the original point of purchase.