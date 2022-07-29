Joni Mitchell to Release ‘The Asylum Albums (1972-1975)’ with Neil Young Essay

Joni Mitchell has revealed the third installment in her archival series, The Asylum Albums, (1972-1975), out Sept. 23. To commemorate the release, Mitchell shared the remastered version of her For the Roses track “You Turn Me On I’m a Radio.”

The new installment follows Mitchell’s previous releases Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) and Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) and features her four albums For the Roses (1972), Court and Spark (1974), which earned Mitchell the Grammy Award for Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals in 1975, the double live album Miles of Aisles (1974), and The Hissing of Summer Lawns (1975), all newly remastered by Bernie Grundman (Michael Jackson, Prince, Tupac Shakur).

The box set also features art from a previously unseen painting by Mitchell as well as a new essay by Neil Young. “Joni’s music is so deep and transporting,” writes Young. “She comes right from the source. There is no mistaking it, For The Roses, Court And Spark, Miles Of Aisles, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, are all classics in my book.”

Young continues, “I listened to every album as it came out. The musicians she played with were always above my abilities. She had grown from folk to jazz and in between, creating a unique kind of sound that I loved to listen to over and over.”

Mitchell’s years with Asylum began in 1972, following her time at Reprise Records, and continued on through her 1979 album Mingus, a collaboration with jazz great Charles Mingus.

Mitchell recently made a surprise appearance and gave a full set performance at the Newport Folk Festival—marking the first time she has performed a full show since 2002 and her first time at the annual fest since 1969—playing 13 songs, Mitchell was joined by a number of artists, including Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, and Lucius. Brandi Carlile also stayed on with Mitchell for four songs, including “Carey,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” and “A Case of You,” along with Mumford, and “Both Sides Now.” The legendary folk singer also played her guitar solo on “Just Like This Train.”

Photo: Photo: Norman Seeff / NAMM