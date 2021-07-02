JP Saxe and John Mayer Join Forces to Perform “Here’s Hopin'” on ‘Colbert‘

On Thursday, July 1, Canadian singer-songwriter JP Saxe appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his forthcoming debut album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection. To perform his new song, “Here’s Hopin'” (released June 25), Saxe brought on John Mayer, whose guitar contribution is featured on the record.

Saxe voiced his gratitude and admiration for Mayer on Instagram ahead of the performance.

“Him havin my back like this on the first week of my album release is one of the coolest, kindest and most generous things anyones ever done for me,” Saxe wrote. “I fell in love with songwriting in large part cuz of how his songs make me feel and now we get to do this song together just the two of us tonight.”

The devastating track reckons with lost love, drawing questions of the possibility of another shot in the future with someone else. Mayer, 48, elevates the emotional poignance with whining layers of guitar riffs throughout.

We were really something / Weren’t we? / We were really everything I ever thought that loving someone could be / Here’s hoping I’m wrong, he laments across the bridge.

Saxe, 28, earned a Grammy nomination for song of the year for his 2019 hit, “If the World Was Ending.” The track, featuring Julia Michaels, is another headlining collaboration from the album, which also includes the song, “Line by Line,” with Maren Morris.

Mayer is prepping for the release of his new album, Sob Rock, out July 16. He recently introduced the project with his latest single, “Last Train Home” on June 4.