Current Contestant on ‘The Voice’ Arrested in Panama City

Current The Voice contestant Kevin Brian Willis was arrested early Friday morning by Panama City Beach Police and charged with a DUI.

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Willis also received two other charges. One for refusing to take a breathalyzer test and another for driving on a suspended license.

Police pulled over The Voice contestant’s vehicle on Front Beach Road, near the Coyote Ugly Saloon. The arrest happened at about 1 in the morning on Friday.

Willis’ bail was set at $7500. According to , he was in the process of being released on Friday.

Will Willis’ Arrest Affect His Time on ‘The Voice’?

Kevin Brian Willis, who goes by the name K.J. Willis, is an R&B and soul singer from Memphis, Tennessee. Willis shared in his introduction that for work, he cuts hair, but he also loves singing while he’s on the clock.

“14, 15 years ago, I started cutting hair, and I’d be in the barber shop singing and having a great, great time,” Willis explained.

The singing barber captured two judges’ attention on the third and final night of blind auditions. Legend was the first to turn his chair around for Willis’ performance of “Roni” by Bobby Brown.

From the get-go, judge Kelly Clarkson was also an instant fan, singing along with one of Willis’ riffs early on the song. When Clarkson finally decided to press her red button, Legend was already on his feet, swaying along to Willis’ performance. His parents, listening backstage, were ecstatic.

“You cannot teach someone to be that kind of passionate and comfortable onstage,” Clarkson said of Willis’ voice. “You have such a gift.”

Legend was also equally impressed.

“Your tone is impeccable. You’ve got texture, you’ve got soul. You’ve got just sauce on it,” Legend said. “It’s just a beautiful, beautiful voice. I know you’re gonna do really well in this competition, and I would love to be your coach.”

After both of the judges explained why they thought each of them was the better pick, Willis went with John Legend, who, like him, also grew up as a preacher’s kid.

It is unclear whether Willis’ recent arrest will affect his standing on The Voice.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images