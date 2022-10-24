Julian Lennon Releases Artificial Intelligence-Inspired Music Video for “Lucky Ones”

Julian Lennon has released his latest offering for music fans: an artificial intelligence-inspired music video for his single, “Lucky Ones.”

The Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer dropped the up-tempo song with the hope of inspiring “hope and unity,” according to a press statement. The anthemic, hooky song is meant to remind listeners that we are all the “lucky ones” to be on Earth, here today.

The song is also supposed to urge people to consider the effects of climate change at a time when global temperatures are rising and ice caps are melting. Lennon’s lyrics call for a revolution.

Added the press statement, “The video intersects technology, arts, and culture in a beautiful manner while addressing the theme of the song. Director, Editor, and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. It expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.”

To complete the visual artistry, Dutton and Lennon, who is the son of famed Beatle John Lennon, first shot all the narrative action and dances on a green screen; from the Danza Azteca dance and Dia de Los Muertos candle walks to samba drummers marching.

Dutton explains of the work, “The video is one of the first of its kind as we used Google Notebook Colab to write the AI code to the footage we shot and animated on green screen. The code and texted prompts were lines such as ‘evolve from fiery ashes to blooming flower fields,’ and then AI would enhance the footage to those descriptions. We also used Stable Diffusion and Disco Diffusion.”

An exclusive conversation with Dutton and Lennon discussing the project can be found HERE as well. And “Lucky Ones” is featured on Lennon’s latest LP, JUDE, which is out now.

Check out the new video below. And for more on Lennon, read our interview with the artist HERE.

Photo: Robert Ashcroft / BMG