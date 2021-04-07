Julien Baker Announces North American and European Tour Dates

As many look to put the pandemic behind them, Julien Baker is looking ahead and gearing up for her North American/European Tour in the fall of 2021. The new tour is set to be in support of the Tennessee native’s new album Little Oblivions, out in February via Matador Records .

The first leg kicks off on September 3 in Birmingham, Alabama, taking the “Faith Healer” singer to stops in New York, Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Dallas. The second leg will find Baker in Europe beginning on April 15, 2022 in Utrecht, Netherlands, before making the trek to France, the UK and Spain.

Tickets are on sale Friday, April 9 and will be available at www.julienbaker.com. Check out the tour dates below.

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

09/03/2021 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn +

09/04/2021 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

09/05/2021 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

09/07/2021 Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel +

09/08/2021 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom +

09/13/2021 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

09/14/2021 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre +

09/15/2021 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall +

09/17/2021 Boston, MA @ House of Blues +

09/18/2021 Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre +

09/20/2021 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre +

09/22/2021 Chicago, IL @ Metro +09/23/2021 Chicago, IL @ Metro +

09/24/2021 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

09/25/2021 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre +

09/27/2021 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre +

09/28/2021 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall +

09/29/2021 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre +

10/27/2021 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s #

10/28/2021 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

10/29/2021 Houston, TX @ Heights Theater #

10/30/2021 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

11/01/2021 Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

11/02/2021 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory #

11/04/2021 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #1

1/06/2021 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

11/08/2021 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

11/09/2021 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre #

11/10/2021 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

11/12/2021 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

11/15/2021 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

11/16/2021 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #

EUROPEAN DATES



04/15/2022 Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli *

04/16/2022 Groningen, NL @ Vera *

04/17/2022 Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik *

04/19/2022 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega *

04/20/2022 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik *

04/21/2022 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret *

04/23/2022 Stockholm, SE @ Nalen *

04/25/2022 Lund, SE @ Mejeriet *

04/28/2022 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg *

04/29/2022 Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe *

04/30/2022 Vienna, AT @ Arena *

05/01/2022 Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse *

05/04/2022 Padova, IT @ Padova Hall *

05/06/2022 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F *

05/07/2022 Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur *

05/08/2022 Munich, DE @ Technikum *

05/10/2022 Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche *

05/13/2022 Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo *

05/14/2022 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

05/18/2022 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom *

05/19/2022 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Irish Centre *

05/21/2022 Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s *

05/22/2022 Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s *

05/24/2022 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s *

05/25/2022 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla *

05/29/2022 Madrid, ES @ Teatro Kapital

05/30/2022 Valencia, ES @ La Rambleta

05/31/2022 Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo



+ with special guest Thao and Katie Malco

# with special guest Dehd and Katie Malco

* with Ratboys