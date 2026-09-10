“Just Last Week, He Called Me About a Song Idea”: Singer-Songwriter From Beloved Family Country Band Dead at 56

At only 56, Brian Duckworth had already produced a memorable career in country music. Although once exploring a solo career, Duckworth found the spotlight when he joined forces with his family. Adding Greg Duckworth and Wendy Williams, the country group Taylor Made was formed. After spending years performing in clubs, at fairs, and honky-tonks, Duckworth sadly passed away.

The news of Duckworth’s passing was shared through his official obituary. According to the obituary, the singer passed away on September 7 at his home. It added, “He loved to sing and proudly performed with his family band, Taylor Made. Brian never passed up an opportunity to share his voice, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Nashville.’”

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But Duckworth was more than an entertainer. The obituary described him as a devoted family man. “Above all, Brian treasured his family and the special memories they created together. He also dearly loved his faithful fur family, who were constant companions and brought him great comfort and happiness. Brian’s love of family, music, and the outdoors will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”

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Brian Duckworth Was A Master Songwriter

Leaving behind his wife, Tina Scheuvront Duckworth, and six children, Duckworth’s legacy went far beyond the stage. And while he didn’t gain the title of King of Country Music, he was loved by every person who knew him.

For Brianna Duckworth Kazner, she posted about the close bond they shared over the years, and even added that Brian reached out to her last week about a new song idea. “Having a hard time believing the last time Taylor Made sang together was at my wedding. If we can please go back to this day and have them sing a few more.”

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Recalling how Duckworth played a crucial role in her own songwriting, Kazner continued, “As I’ve gotten older and started writing my own music, I knew the guy to call whenever I got creatively ‘stuck.’ He truly had such a way with song lyrics that I knew without a doubt Uncle Brian would pull me out of the songwriter’s slump.”

Taylor Made gave Duckworth a chance to share his voice with countless country fans, but his greatest impact appeared to happen away from the spotlight. With his passing at 56, those songs and memories became part of the “Nashville” legacy.

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