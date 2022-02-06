Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Trade Barbs—“One of the Most Boring Bands in History”

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, took a shot at the ’80s and ’90s hair metal band Mötley Crüe, and that group’s co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx, did not enjoy it.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to—bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV,” Vedder said. “The metal bands that—I’m trying to be nice—I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.” ”

Taking to Twitter, Sixx took exception, writing to his followers on the social media platform, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it? #TheStadiumTour#RocknRoll“

The new war of words comes after Vedder, Pearl Jam, and Mötley Crüe are all in the news.

For Vedder, he has a new solo album set to drop this month, Earthling, and his band Pearl Jam also announced they are heading into the studio to record a new record.

In fact, Vedder and his new solo band, which includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, recently played their first few shows on the supporting tour for their new LP.

And Pearl Jam is reportedly set to work on its 12th album with Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt, who produced Osbourne’s 2020 release Ordinary Man and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder’s upcoming debut solo album Earthling, out Feb. 11.

For Mötley Crüe, the band’s drummer, Tommy Lee, is the subject of a new series on Hulu about his relationships with the former Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson. That new show, Pam & Tommy, is one of the hottest and most talked about programs on television these days.

And while we hope both Vedder and Sixx will bury the hatchet, this was not a feud we had on our 2022 frontman Bingo cards.