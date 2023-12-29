Dave Grohl’s Artwork Raises Thousands for Charity at Sea.Hear.Now Festival

While most artists hope to gain a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dave Grohl has done it twice. He was first inducted for his part in the hit grunge band Nirvana. After lead singer Kurt Cobain’s death, he formed the Foo Fighters, which were inducted in 2021. Besides having a prosperous career in music, the musician also helps raise money for charities. Most recently, Grohl helped raise over $14,000 by showing off his semi-illegal art skills.

Videos by American Songwriter

When asked to create a piece of art to be auctioned at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Grohl didn’t hesitate to help. The only problem was he was running out of time. Despite waiting till the last minute, the musician, fashioned with a sharpie, created a poster with instructions on how to make a beer bong. He also added a nifty way to transform a cassette tape into a secret carrying device to help sneak hash into shows.

After the auction closed on Wednesday (December 27), the artwork fetched a winning bid of $14,152.

Turning Art into a DIY Kit

Discussing the artwork and how the idea came together, organizer Danny Clinch said, “I asked Dave Grohl to create some art for our cause. Dave was immediately excited about the opportunity and started throwing out some creative ideas. As the festival grew closer, I would text Dave to remind him that we would need to collect the art soon. Being one of the busiest people that I know, he arrived at the festival with a Sharpie and ready to make art.”

[RELATED: Dave Grohl Helps Feed the Homeless During Day Off from Foo Fighters’ Australian Tour]

Clinch added the creation happened thanks to someone bringing a sign with some of the “prohibited items” listed on it. “Dave Grohl loved this and began creating these one of a kind drawings moments before taking the stage in front of 30,000 people at Sea.Hear.Now 2023 in Asbury Park. Now that you’ve seen the drawings, it only makes the story and the art more ironic and iconic.”

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson