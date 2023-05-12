Kane Brown Brings Up the Lights With Performance of “Bury Me in Georgia” at ACM Awards

Kane Brown came out on the ACM stage in Texas for the annual awards show on Thursday (May 11) and gave a rocking rendition of his single, “Bury Me in Georgia.”

The single, which came out earlier this year, has Brown singing about needing only one thing when he dies: not money or fame. Rather, he simply wants to be buried in Georgia.

As the drums pounded, guitars rattled, the fiddle bounced, and lights shone, Brown growled as he sang, getting the rod riled up and clapping. He sang,

For Brown, the song is something of a departure from country twang. It’s as much rock as anything else, though the subject matter carries that terrific Southern flair.

Brown, who is no stranger to award shows, having recently hosted the recent CMT Awards with Kelsea Ballerini, is also a recent American Songwriter cover star. He boasts five ACM nominations this year, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Single of the Year.

Check back with American Songwriter throughout the night for updates from the show (here is a full list of the nominees and performers). The show kicked off with an amazing opening from co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton. The “I Will Always Love You” singer joked about goats and threesomes. When you’re a legend, that’s how it works.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images