Kane Brown is All Smiles in Heartwarming Baby Gender Reveal Video With Family

Kane Brown’s family is getting a whole lot bigger. The country singer was all smiles during a recent gender reveal video.

The entire family got involved in the baby reveal moment, including Brown’s oldest Kingsley Rose. Brown’s daughter hilariously and adorably donned safety glasses for the moment. Brown, Kingsley, and Brown’s wife Katelyn used glasses to dig into the cake.

The center revealed that Brown was having a boy — a fact that delighted Brown but Kingsley seemed less keen about. Taking to social media, several of Brown’s peers and fans shared their congratulations to the singer.

For instance, Jason Aldean wrote, “Come On!!! Congrats lil bro! Girls are the best but glad you got your boy too. So happy for y’all.”

Meanwhile, Chris Lane’s wife Lauren wrote, “Kingsley with the science vibes!!!!! So happy for you guys and can’t wait to meet this sweet little boy!”

One person agreed thinking Kingsley’s outfit was downright adorable. They wrote, “Literally full body chills! Also dying laughing at Kingsley in the science outfit just like what is it? I’m busy look.”

Kane Brown Opens Up About Fatherhood

Brown is a busy person with a thriving career in country music, but the artist said he always wants to put daddy duty first. In an interview with People, Brown stressed the importance of being there for his children and being a rock for his family

According to Brown, he “always knew that I was gonna try to be there.” He also said, “I just always wanted to give them the life that I never had.”

In a lot of ways, Brown is trying to give his kids the childhood that he never had. Previously, the singer opened up to CBS about his rocky childhood. In particular, Brown didn’t get along with his stepdad and experienced child abuse.

“Had to grow up a lot faster than a normal person… Just, you know, moving around a lot. And then no father figure. Child abuse,” Brown said. “One of my stepdads for my punishment shaved my head bald and put aftershave on me. Made me, like, physically eat half a bar of soap, not just bite into it. I had to physically eat it and swallow it. So all kinds of crazy things,” he said.

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom]