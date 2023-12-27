Kane Brown & Family Announce Wife’s Pregnancy With Adorable Holiday-Themed Photo: “Last Christmas of 4”

On Christmas day, many shared messages of love on social media and some even shared what Santa brought them, but for singer Kane Brown – he decided to give fans a present that shocked some.

Posting a picture, which included his wife, Katelyn Brown, and his two daughters, Kodi Jane and Kingsley Rose, the family believed Christmas was the best time to announce another member of the family was coming soon. With the family snuggling on the couch, Kingsley was all smiles as she held the sonogram showing their newest family member. Brown captioned the post, writing, “Last Christmas of 4. Merry Christmas everyone.”

Gaining over 800,000 likes, many fans shared their excitement and shock over the news. One person wrote, “I thought you said you were done having kids? Lol JK. I’m so happy for you guys.” Another person decided to fire off a list of potential names. “Congratulations!!!! The minute I saw this K names started running through my head. Kameron Allen Kaden Allen kade Allen Kai Allen Kash Allen and of Kane Allen Jr so excited for the KB’s.” Even actor Taylor Lautner commented on the baby announcement with just, “Whattttttt.”

Kane Brown Shares His Life And Stage With His Wife

Besides growing a family together, both Brown and Katelyn also share the stage together. Back in 2022, the couple released the song, “Thank God”, and even performed it at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. At the time, the singer admitted to PEOPLE, “My fans have been waiting five years for us to sing together . . . There [were] actually four [other songs] that we had. “I was like, ‘Babe, you’re going to be on this one, or this one or this one.’ And then ‘Thank God’ came in and I was like, ‘This is the one.’ And she said the same thing, but I’m so glad I waited for this particular one to come out.”

Never missing an opportunity to praise his wife and fellow artist, Brown insisted Katelyn was his “secret weapon.” “I keep telling everybody she’s my secret weapon, but this song is just, like, us. I feel like it’s any relationship song or anybody that’s married or going to get married just knows.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)