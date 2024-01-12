Jelly Roll’s Earnings: How Much Has the Country Star Made From Budding Music Career?

Seeming to perfectly fit the rages-to-riches mold, Jelly Roll watched as his life drastically changed over the years. At one time, the singer found himself on the wrong side of the law. At 16 years old, Jelly Roll was facing the majority of his life behind bars. But now, he continues to dominate country music with a nomination for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards. With his career only growing, the singer’s net worth follows his success as it only grows with each new performance.

Thanks to the success of albums like Whitsitt Chapel, Jelly Roll is worth an impressive $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Although a great deal of money, the singer explained how even having millions doesn’t allow him to escape his past. He told Billboard about the time he wanted to purchase a house in a community with its own private golf course. With his career growing, the singer shared his excitement about the property only to find himself denied due to his past. “Imagine changing your life in such a way that you can afford the kind of house in this community I was looking at. My money was welcome, but I wasn’t, all because of something I did [almost] 24 years ago.”

Jelly Roll Just Thankful Nobody Got Hurt

Taking a trip into Jelly Roll‘s past, the star faced charges of marijuana possession and aggravated robbery. Although a minor at the time, the justice system charged him as an adult, pushing for a 20-year sentence. “They were talking about giving me more time than I’d been alive. I hadn’t hit my last growth spurt. I was charged as an adult years before I could buy a beer, lease an apartment, get a pack of cigarettes.” He claimed, “I feel like the justice system at that point kind of parked me on my only set path.”

Thankfully, Jelly Roll only served a year for his crime with another seven on probation. And given the zero-tolerance Tennessee has when it comes to violent offenses, the felony charge will follow the singer forever. Still, he said, “I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime. This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life and people could have got hurt and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did.”

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)