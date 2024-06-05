Kane Brown Teams Up with Jelly Roll for “Powerful” New Song About Mental Health

While spending only a decade in country music, Kane Brown is wasting no time capturing the spotlight as he released three studio albums featuring hit songs like “Used to Love You Sober.” And keeping that same drive in 2024, the singer currently helms the Air Tour, is expecting another child, and continues to collaborate with some of the biggest names in music. Celebrating yet another No. 1 hit with “I Can Feel It”, Brown recently announced a new song featuring none other than Jelly Roll.

When it comes to the future of country music, it appears that singers like Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson are leading the charge. Always enjoying the opportunity to collaborate, Brown discussed the new song with Entertainment Tonight. “I have a song with Jelly Roll, so that’s really cool. It’s talking about, like, depression and, you know, you could have everything in the world but as long as you don’t talk to someone about it, you’re still gonna go through those things.” He promised, “It’s a very powerful song and I’m blessed to have Jelly on it. Because he goes through the same thing.”

Kane Brown Discusses Expanding His Family

For any fan of Jelly Roll, they know besides his talented voice, the singer feels the urge to share his struggles and hardships in his past. Not afraid of what others may think, the country singer continues to help others. Brown added, “Nobody’s perfect. I feel like a lot of people that are superstars, everybody looks at them like they’re perfect, but everybody goes through something.”

Besides working with Jelly Roll and helming his own tour, Brown also looks forward to welcoming a new baby into the family with his wife Katelyn. Expecting their third child, the singer explained how his daughters are thrilled. “The girls are just pumped. They’re ready! Kingsley’s already, I mean, she’s so mature for a 4-year-old. I’m nervous about Kodi ‘cause she’s kind of rough. She’s very sweet, but she plays rough. So I’m nervous for him.”

As for the name Brown and his wife decided on – “We haven’t announced it yet, but yeah we have it. The singer hinted at the name as it starts with a “K.”

(Photo by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic)