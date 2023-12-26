Kanye West Issues Apology to Jewish Community in Hebrew After Hitler Comments: “It Was Not My Intention to Hurt or Demean”

Kanye West is trying his Kanye best to make amends. The controversial rapper took to social media to issue an apology to the Jewish people after recent comments.

On Instagram, West posted an apology in Hebrew. He stated he was committed to making amends and didn’t mean to hurt anyone.

The statement translates to: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused… I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity”

According to The Guardian, West’s controversy first started in October 2022. He took to X (formerly Twitter) writing, “Going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” He also posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with fellow rapper Diddy.

He told the rapper, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

West’s comments garnered widespread criticism and backlash. In response, the rapper lost several lucrative sponsorships. For instance, Adidas ended its partnership with West’s footwear. Gap also ended its partnership as well, pulling West items from its stores.

However, West refused to apologize at the time. Instead, he doubled down on his stance. In December 2022, he spoke with Alex Jones and made comments about Hitler. This added fuel to the fire, reigniting the controversy. West also posted a swastika combined with a Star of David, further getting criticism.

“I see good things about Hitler,” West said. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler … [Nazis] did good things, too … There’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler.”

West is currently trying to release his delayed album Vultures but appears to have hit a few roadblocks.

