Kate Hudson Reveals the Classic Rock Band Kurt Russell “Loves”

Star actress and burgeoning songwriter Kate Hudson released a new song this week to the surprise and joy of many fans. That new single, “Talk About Love,” which is co-written by Linda Perry and Danny Fujikawa (Hudson’s partner), is a dancey track with energy, brightness and joy—words one would also use to describe Hudson, herself. Fans can check out the new song here below.

American Songwriter recently had the opportunity to sit down with the entertainment star to talk about her new work, her acting career and her new (public) efforts of writing music. In that interview, which included childhood stories of Hudson’s “little Fisher Price record player,” the actress talked about her parents, including film star Goldie Hawn. But she also reveled a little insight into the musical life of Kurt Russell, Hawn’s longtime boyfriend and someone who helped raise Hudson.

Kurt Russell Loves Him Some ZZ Top

And it turns out Russell likes that plucky blues-rock band from Texas: ZZ Top. While Hudson admits “there wasn’t a lot of music in the house,” she did say that there was “classical music,” adding, “and Kurt loves a little rock music. He loves ZZ Top.” Of course, it’s not hard to imagine the Tango & Cash star rocking out to songs like “Sharp Dressed Man” or “Gimme All Your Lovin’.” Big rock for a big action star.

Later in the conversation, Hudson, known for roles in movies like Almost Famous, talked about her early love affair for artists like Neil Young and Bob Dylan.

“For me,” she says, “it always started with my poetry. I’d rewrite other people’s songs. So I would listen to a song. I’d listen to a Bob Dylan song, and I’d write my own lyrics over Bob Dylan’s songs or Neil Young’s song (laughs). But it was an exercise for me, like what would my words sound like to this music that I love so much if it was my young mind.”

Now, as she ventures out to write, record and release more music, Hudson says she’s excited for the prospect. “Sometimes I wish I was more calculated in my career,” she offers, “but I’m very spontaneous in the way that I do things. I think people feel that and know it. I think that for people who do know about me, the music will make sense. It’ll feel honest, and they’ll know that.”

Check out the rest of the interview, which includes the backstory on how Hudson connected with Perry and details on her forthcoming debut album, here. And check out her new single below.

Photo by Guy Aroch / Courtesy Big Hassle