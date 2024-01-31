Lainey Wilson Recalls the Moment She Found Out She & Her “Brother” Jelly Roll Were Nominated for a 2024 Grammy

Lainey Wilson recently shared her thoughts about being nominated for Best Country Group/Duo Performance with Jelly Roll for “Save Me,” and Best Country Album with Bell Bottom Country. She spoke with The Recording Academy on social media, recalling the moment she found out about the nominations.

She shared that she was at home in Nashville when she heard the news, surrounded by her family and manager a few days after the CMA Awards. According to Wilson, when she heard her name it was a “surreal feeling.” When asked about what it means to her to be nominated alongside Jelly Roll for “Save Me,” Wilson shared her excitement and that they are supportive of each other.

“I could not be happier to be nominated with my brother Jelly Roll,” she said. “We have had such a whirlwind of a year and we truly care about each other and we’re each other’s champions. This song is such a testament to storytelling, and helping people not feel alone. So I’m very proud to be nominated for a song that means so much to so many people.”

Lainey Wilson Talks Grammy Nominations and Admits She’s a Little Nervous

Wilson also spoke about what it means for her fourth studio album to be nominated for a Grammy, and how that recognition made her feel.

“Being recognized for my album Bell Bottom Country is an incredible feeling,” she said. “It was a labor of love and so many people have put their heart and soul into making this album … Bell Bottom Country is an album, but it’s also a way of life that drives me and my career … to be nominated for that makes me feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

While being nominated feels like a natural progression in her career, Wilson recently sounded a little nervous about the timeline leading up to the Grammy’s. Speaking with Audacy’s Totally Private, she revealed her feelings about attending and being nominated at the biggest music award show.

“Well, I didn’t realize it was so close,” Wilson admitted when asked how she’s feeling about Sunday (February 4). She continued “I’m so excited. I mean, this is my first time to the Grammys. It’s a huge deal to be recognized by the people that you look up to.”

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images