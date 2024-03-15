Kate Hudson Flaunts Her Vocal Chops With “Talk About Love” Performance at GLAAD Media Awards

While Kate Hudson might be new to the music industry, she is an expert when it comes to holding the spotlight. Throughout her time in Hollywood, the actress starred in hit films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool’s Gold, Deepwater Horizon, and Almost Famous, for which she received an Academy Award nomination. Spending over 25 years in the entertainment industry, in 2024, the actress decided to share her entry into music with the single “Talk About Love.” With fans excited about her new career path, Hudson recently performed her single at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Kate Hudson opens the GLAAD Media Awards. pic.twitter.com/DKSgbwkjsp — Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2024

Not only proud of her new single, Hudson shared her excitement about performing at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. Just a few weeks ago, she said, “The LGBTQ community has supported and stood by me for as long as I’ve been a performer. It is a privilege to share another facet of my artistry with my nearest and dearest fans, and to expand on my lifelong journey of being an ally. Music brings people together and I can’t wait to spread the love and joy with queer people and GLAAD this year.”

Kate Hudson Loves More Than Music And Movies

As for her inspiration surrounding “Talk About Love”, Hudson admitted to being open when trying to find the right sound. “I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love.”

[RELATED: Kate Hudson Discusses Facing Fears and Rejection in Pursuit of Her New Music Career]

Besides having a love for cinema and music, Hudson enjoys the countless outfits she gets to wear when performing. Holding a special place in her heart, she revealed, “I save them all. I have a very extensive archive at this point. Not all of them I’ve gotten to keep over the years, but the ones that I [can], and the ones that are custom and all that, I hold onto them.” Considering each one “art”, Hudson added they were a piece of her “personal history.” And while some looks might have drawn criticism, she concluded, “I love fashion, and anything that I’ve ever worn is always coming from a creative place for me.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)