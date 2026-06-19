Keith Richards Questions Whether The Rolling Stones Can Tour Again

It can be difficult to imagine having the same job for six decades. But for Keith Richards – he didn’t have to imagine. He lived it. An original member of the Rolling Stones, the singer toured the entire world, entertaining fans with hits like “Start Me Up,” “Honky Tonk Women,” and “Paint It Black.” Although Richards and the rest of the Rolling Stones cherished every second of their time in the spotlight, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer recently admitted that he wasn’t sure if the band would continue touring.

Most only see the lavish lifestyle rockers live. But at the same time, it comes at a cost. The years of touring, performing, and pushing his body to the max turned Richards away from hitting the road again.

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Discussing the possibility of the Rolling Stones touring, Richards insisted, “Oh, I mean, we can talk next year. At the moment, we’re just sort of saying we finished the record, let’s do this. Not this year anyway.” Although not saying “never”, Richards highlighted the stress the road can put on a band. “I don’t know if tours are possible. It’s the travelling that takes it out of you.”

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Keith Richards Ready To Settle Down In New York, Paris, Or Rome

Not the news fans wanted to hear about the iconic group, but Richards wasn’t all bad news. The Rolling Stones might not want to tour, but that doesn’t mean they are finished with the stage. “I do see the possibility of us doing a residency somewhere. Wherever it is, London, New York, Paris, anywhere.”

With Richards willing to travel to any part of the world for a residency, he believed that a new concert could be put together. “I’ll play Rome! But I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to throw some shows together in a new format.”

Nearing the end of their touring career, the Rolling Stones had more than enough to celebrate. Aside from looking at their legacy, the band will release their newest album, Foreign Tongues, on July 10.

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Marking their first album in three years, Foreign Tongues proved that even if the Rolling Stones slow down, their passion for making music remains as strong as ever. And with Richards hinting at a residency, the end might not be near at all.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for UMG)