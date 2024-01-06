Kelly Clarkson Reveals One Thing Her Kids Are “Not Allowed” To Have at Home “Ever”

While Kelly Clarkson seems to have figured out stardom, when it comes to parenting the singer/TV host admitted she’s learning as she goes. In parenting daughter Rive Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, the singer shared the importance of rules—one in particular she said will never change in her household.

With Clarkson spending the last two decades in music, she knows the dangers that come with a life in the spotlight. And with the rise of social media, that worry seems to have only grown for the singer. She told People, “That can be really hard on kids in general but especially kids with parents in the public eye. So I have informed them they’re not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [social media].”

Although able to enforce that rule while at her home, Clarkson shares the children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She recalled her daughter pushing the social media rule. “My daughter was like, ‘Well, what if Dad lets me?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re there four days a month. Enjoy that.’ And right now he’s not letting them do it either. I’ll listen when they’re older, but until they have a solid argument, it’s a no.”

Having to learn to co-parent with her ex-husband, Clarkson found that it takes time to adjust to the new lifestyle. “It’s hard enough when you’re married and come from two different backgrounds and ways to discipline and educate. Doing that in different households can be tough.”

Back to the Big Apple

Like many parents, Clarkson discussed being hard on herself when it comes to motherhood and parenting her children. While most can relate, she insists on doing the best she can and allowing both her kids their space. “I think I do a pretty good job. I’m definitely not a helicopter mom,” she said.

Clarkson recently uprooted her show and moved it and her family to New York City. Having spent some time in the city, the singer has taken up exercising and eating healthier. According to the star, the best workout she gets comes from navigating the streets of New York. She joked, “Walking in the city is quite the workout.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images