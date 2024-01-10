Watch Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammer Deliver Soulful Performance of ‘Frasier’ Theme Song

Kelly Clarkson has entered the building. The singer and TV host appeared alongside actor Kelsey Grammer for a very special rendition of the TV show Frasier’s theme song. All these years, viewers have gotten used to Grammer going solo for the tune “Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs.”

While it certainly doesn’t fit into her usual wheelhouse, Clarkson goes for broke with the duet. At the beginning of the tune, Grammer introduced the singer with, “Ya’ll know how this goes.” Both Clarkson and Grammer were backed by a live band for the song.

Grammer helped kick things off, his voice immediately recognizable to anyone who’s stayed up late watching reruns of Frasier. Clarkson brought something new to the song, her tone dialing between soulful and sultry. You wouldn’t think that Grammer and Clarkson’s tones would compliment each other, but the duet just bizarrely works and is a fun time all around.

The duo finished the tune with a harmonious rendition of “And maybe I seem a bit confused/ Yeah maybe, but I got you pegged!/ But I don’t know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs/ Life’s callin’ again/Scrambled eggs all over my face/ What is a boy to do.“

For Clarkson, singing the tune felt like a dream come true. The TV host and singer loved the original show and shared her appreciation for Grammer for helping to make the duet happen. She told the TV actor, “I love you! This is like a dream come true for me, ya’ll. Frasier is one of my favorite [shows] – you have no idea. I’m freaking out right now.”

‘Frasier’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Duet

Chalk up the Frasier duet as something that fans didn’t know they needed. In response to the video, several fans of the sitcom took to the comment section on YouTube to share their appreciation for the duo. One person wrote, “Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Grammar gave outstanding performances!”

Another commented, “The epitome of I didn’t know I needed it until I watched it.” Still another commented, “That was awesome Kelsey Grammer and Queen Kelly doing the 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘦𝘳 theme and both were AWESOME!”

Grammer appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote the revival of his sitcom Frasier. The show sees Grammer pick up his titular character several years down the line. Frasier is attempting to connect with his son Freddy while revisiting his old stomping grounds.

[Photo by the Kelly Clarkson Show]