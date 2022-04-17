Kelly Clarkson Covers Kelsea Ballerini and More in Kellyokes

Kelly Clarkson continued her streak of offering top-notch cover performances to her faithful audience on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and we have all the videos here to share.

Clarkson, who has come to be known for her Kellyoke live performances on the daytime show—showcasing her wide-ranging voice covering songs in her own personal live band karaoke jams— brought four different songs to life this week and each was seemingly better than the next.

On Monday (April 11), to kick off her week, Clarkson offered a rendition of “Show Me What I’m Looking For” by Carolina Liar. Her voice soars, and her stage presence pops. Check it out below.

For the rest of the week, Clarkson brought to life three more songs during her Kellyoke series, including “Castles” by Freya Ridings, “Leave Before You Love Me” by Marshmello, the Jonas Brothers, and “half of my hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney.

Check out all of the videos below.

Which is your favorite of the week’s renditions? Comment below.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM