Kelly Clarkson Offers Five Kellyoke Performances Including “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn

Kelly Clarkson, who may soon be known by a different name (Kelly Brianne), gave fans what they wanted most, and that is… music.

Clarkson, on her popular daytime television program The Kelly Clarkson Show, provided five covers for her TV-watching followers.

After performing four songs, including one request by guest host Taraji. P. Henson, Clarkson culminated the week of music with a cover of the energetic song “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn that sent the internet ablaze with kudos. Check out that video below.

Clarkson also announced on Monday (February 14) that she will be hosting a new singing competition show, American Song Contest, with none other than rapper Snoop Dogg.

“You ready to host #AmericanSongContest@SnoopDogg!? his is gonna be fun! Can’t wait for premiere night happening March 21st, LIVE on @NBC,” Clarkson wrote on Twitter.

But no announcement could derail the music. As such, later in the week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy Award-winning singer performed “A-O-K” by Tai Verdes, “Happier” by Marshmello & Bastille, “Make Me Feel” By Janelle Monae (requested by Henson), and “Alone” by… Kelly Clarkson.

And as mentioned above, Clarkson has recently filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, 39, filed the necessary court papers on Feb. 14 to change her name to Kelly Brianne, saying “my new name more fully reflects who I am.” The singer and songwriter is scheduled for a hearing on the petition for the name change on March 28.

Clarkson, who has served as a coach on The Voice for seven seasons is set to co-host a new music competition show American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg on March 21.

