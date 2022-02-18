Kelly Clarkson Files to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne

Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne, amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson, 39, filed the necessary court papers on Feb. 14 to change her name to Kelly Brianne, saying “my new name more fully reflects who I am.” The singer and songwriter is scheduled for a hearing on the petition for the name change on March 28.

Married in 2013, Clarkson and Blackstock later filed for divorce in 2020 and have two children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5. Clarkson was granted temporary custody of both children in November of 2020. By July of 2021, a judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support, monthly, until the divorce was finalized.

The pair currently share joint physical and legal custody of their children. “It’s tough,” Clarkson shared on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2021. “I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally. As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

By August 2021, a judge declared both Clarkson and Blackstock single. At the time, the singer also asked the court to restore her legal name as Kelly Clarkson. Both parties reached an agreement in January of 2022 with Clarkson giving Blackstock a 5.12 percent share of their Montana property.

Clarkson, who has served as a coach on The Voice for seven seasons is set to co-host a new music competition show American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, which will premiere on NBC, on March 21.

