Ozzy Osbourne Discusses Using A.I. to Create New Music From Late-Friend Randy Rhoads: “I’m Open To Anything”

Before America put a man on the moon, Ozzy Osbourne rocked out on stage, using heavy metal to help him become the “Prine of Darkness.” Throughout the decades, the rock legend watched countless historical moments. He even created a few of his own during his career. But recently, artists and the entire world faced a new milestone with the popularity of artificial intelligence. Although once a plot point in science fiction novels and movies, AI is now being integrated into numerous aspects of human life, and that includes entertainment. While some artists take issue with AI, Ozzy recently discussed the technology and using it to create riffs from his late friend and guitarist Randy Rhoads.

Once having their own television series, the Osbourne family eventually transitioned to podcasting with The Osbournes Podcast. Co-hosting the podcast with his wife, Sharon, and their children Jack and Kelly, the topic of A.I. being used for Rhoads took over the conversation. Ozzy shared his thoughts, revealing, “I haven’t considered it yet, but as far as me doing something like what the remaining Beatles did with the John Lennon thing… that was a partial song and they cleaned the track up.” He added that he didn’t have anything of Rhoads left.

Not only a guitarist but Rhoads also served as a songwriter alongside Ozzy. The two shared a friendship as they toured the country. Sadly, in 1982, Rhoads passed away after his plane crashed. He was 25 years old.

“The Cat’s Out Of The Bag”

Giving his father some information about A.I., Jack explained how A.I. can create new tracks using the music Rhoads already created. Intrigued by the idea, Ozzy said, “Well, you know what? I’m open for anything, if it was good quality.”

With more and more artists coming out against the use of AI in music, Ozzy appeared enthusiastic about the idea. Knowing you can’t change history, he insisted, “The cat’s out of the bag. You can’t undo it. The danger is people will misuse it. Because I’ll get like a formula for a song and I’ll put that formula in and I’ll keep on doing that.”

