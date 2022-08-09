Ozzy Osbourne Returns to Stage with Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi

Ozzy Osbourne returned to stage on Aug. 8, along with Black Sabbath bandmate, guitarist Tony Iommi, to close out the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in England. The performance marks the first appearance for Osbourne, 73, following his recent spinal surgery and numerous health issues and since his final full duet performance of “Take What You Want” at Ozzfest in 2018 and 2019 with Post Malone at the American Music Awards.

Osbourne and Iommi paired up and closed out the Commonwealth Games—an international multi-sport event featuring athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations—with Black Sabbath’s 1970 hit “Paranoid.”

In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirits despite recent health setbacks as he was joined with Iommi, 74, and back in his and the guitarist’s hometown of Birmingham.

“Dad and Tony Iommi closed out the Commonwealth Games 2022 tonight,” posted Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne on his Instagram page. Wife Sharon Osbourne also posted a photo of her and Ozzy backstage and another shot with their daughter Kelly saying, “Thank you Commonwealth Games 2022. It was an honor.”

In early 2022, Osbourne contracted COVID-19 and most recently underwent surgery to help correct the effects of a neck injury he suffered from an all-terrain vehicle collision in 2003 when his quad flipped over while riding around his property in London. A 2019 fall worsened his injury and required 15 screws to be inserted into his back. In 2020, Osbourne also revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

“It’s not a death sentence,” said Osbourne in a 2020 interview about his diagnosis. “It’s a mild form of Parkinson’s at the moment. I’m not shaking. The doctor told me I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don’t even know they’ve got it. You don’t get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose.“

Previously, Osbourne also underwent hand surgery in 2018 and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019. “That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery,” said Osbourne. “I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know.”

In July, Osbourne made his first public appearance since his surgery at San Diego Comic Con, joining Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, who recently animated Osbourne’s recent video “Patient Number 9,” a single off Osbourne’s upcoming 13th album of the same name, which features Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Iommi and more. McFarlane and Osbourne previously worked together on official Ozzy Osbourne action figures through McFarlane Toys in 1999 and again in 2004.

Osbourne recently released his latest Patient Number 9 single “Degradation Rules,” featuring Iommi.

On Aug. 1, the Commonwealth Games, which ran from July 28 through Aug. 8, played “Paranoid” at the end of the competition which thrilled the “Prince of Darkness.” Captioning a clip of the song playing at the games on TV in a post, Osbourne said, “This was played at the end of today’s Commonwealth Games. I really wish I could have been there with you all. Just amazing for Birmingham.”

