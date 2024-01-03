Sharon Osbourne Shares Definitive Thoughts on Ozzfest Revival

Wanting to share heavy metal with the world, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, created the annual music festival Ozzfest. Holding events in the United States, Europe, and even Japan, the festival showcased top talents like Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and even the famous Black Sabbath. While the festival continued for over 20 years, the last Ozzfest happened in 2018. With it almost being six years since the festival entertained fans, Sharon recently discussed the idea of bringing the festival back.

The idea of reviving Ozzfest happened to take center stage during The Osbournes Podcast when the Prince of Darkness discussed the festival. He asked Sharon about a revival, stating, “Not just one [at] the f**king Forum, but a whole Ozzfest [tour]?”

Not opposing the idea, Sharon answered her husband, “Yeah, sure. Of course.”

Sharon Osbourne Not A Fan Of Managers

While Sharon seemed open to reviving Ozzfest, her daughter, Kelly, interjected, admitting that in the past, artist managers have asked for outrageous booking fees. Knowing exactly what she was talking about, Sharon added, “Why is it when it comes to us that everybody thinks that we are trillionaires, and so that every manager who wants their band on our festival wants one of the f**king trillions they think we’ve got to put on the festival?”

Although fans hope the festival returns, most seemed content with just listening to their podcast. One fan wrote in the comments, “It’s nice to see a family sitting around and talking and interacting with each other. Many families don’t do this anymore and that’s caused distance and estrangement in lots of families. This also gives Ozzy the opportunity to actually talk and help him with his condition, instead of sitting around the house all day. It keeps his mind busy.”

As for Ozzy, he recently proved himself to still be alive after rumors of his death circulated. During the December 26 episode of The Osbournes, the icon revealed a video on YouTube claiming he died. The singer insisted, “The thing on YouTube, it’s got ‘Celebrities Who Died Today’, and there’s a picture of me. I’m not dead, I’m not going any-f**king-where. And I’m gonna go and do some more gigs before I’m finished, anyway.”

