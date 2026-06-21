Sharon Osbourne Misses Ozzy Osbourne Statue Unveiling Due to “Unexpected Trip to the Hospital”

Sharon Osbourne is revealing the missed a recent event held in her late husband’s honor. Ahead of the start of Hellfest, an annual rock festival held in France, a 22-foot-tall statue to the late Ozzy Osbourne was unveiled. His grieving widow was not on hand for the ceremony.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy’s statue,” Sharon wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week.”

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Sharon did not share further details about what led to her hospitalization, or the state of her health at present.

Also in her post, Sharon thanked event organizers and praised artist Philippe Pasqua’s “absolutely stunning statue.”

In a separate post, Hellfest shared a look at the statue.

“Thank you for everything, Prince of Darkness,” the caption read. “Ozzy now welcomes you at the entrance of Hellfest, and last night we celebrated his memory together during a deeply moving tribute.”

“Thank you @sharonosbourne for your help and support, and @philippe_pasqua_officiel for creating this sculpture, which is now forever a part of the festival,” the post continued.

Ahead of the festival, Hellfest said that the 2026 event would “be an opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Prince of Darkness: Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

The statue came nearly one year after Ozzy died of a heart attack. He was 76.

In the wake of Ozzy’s death, the Osbourne family has spoken out about his impact and vowed to keep doing so in the days ahead.

One way they plan to honor the late musician is by creating a digital avatar of the singer using his “digital DNA.”

“It’s kind of scary how it’s really very accurate. He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers,” Jack Osbourne, Ozzy’s son, explained.

As for the reason for the project, Sharon shared, ““Elvis died 50 years ago, and everybody knows Elvis. I just want that for Ozzy.”

“You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice—and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said,” she added. “We’re going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back.”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images