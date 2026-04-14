Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Just Proved They’re Ella Langley’s Biggest Fans With “Be Her” Cover

Ella Langley is having nothing short of a historic year in her career. On April 10, she released her newest album, Dandelion. Featuring songs like “Choosin’ Texas”, the hitmaker received several nominations from the Academy of Country Music, including Song of the Year for… “Choosin’ Texas.” While barely able to hang on as her stardom hits new heights, it seems that Langley gained some new fans when Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick covered “Be Her.”

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In the months leading up to the release of Dandelion, Langley, like many artists, shared a handful of singles to get fans excited. One of those singles was “Be Her.” While helping write the lyrics, Langley collaborated with Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, and Smith Ahnquist. When hitting the airwaves, “Be Her” was more than an anthem of self-worth as it peaked at No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs. On the Global 200, it landed No. 54.

But no matter the accolades and charts, Langley recently learned that her stardom made its way to Hollywood as Bacon and Sedgwick posted a cover of “Be Her” on TikTok. Already gaining over 81,000 likes, the video even caught the attention of Langley as she added her voice to the comments. “This is it.”

[RELATED: Review: Ella Langley Lets the Breeze in on ‘Dandelion’]

Ella Langley Faces Stiff Competition At ACM Awards

Aside from Langley, other fans couldn’t help but highlight just how much the singer has grown and expanded her stardom in the last few years. And although Bacon is an established actor, one fan insisted, “Ella singing this song, but we all just want to be Ella.”

While loving the reception “Be Her” and Dandelion received, Langley will have the chance to add a few accolades to her latest release. On May 17, the hitmaker will walk the red carpet at the 2026 ACM Awards. Nominated for Female Artist of the Year, Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year, she will compete against names like Zach Top, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and more.

But no matter what the ACM Awards bring, Langley is already proving she’s one of the brightest rising stars in country music. Winning over fans, the industry, and Hollywood, the only question remaining is – how far can she go?

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)