Kid Rock Announces ‘Freedom 250 Tour’ For 2026

Kid Rock has announced a slate of tour dates for spring 2026. The brief run comes as an addition to the singer’s Rock the Country festival tour dates that were announced earlier this year.

The tour, dubbed the Freedom 250 Tour in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, will consist of 10 midwestern and southern dates. The tour kicks off in Dallas May 1 and wraps June 20 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

Brantley Gilbert, Parker McCollum, Jon Pardi, and Big & Rich will be in the opening slot at select dates. View the full lineup and tour routing below.

How to Get Tickets to Kid Rock’s Freedom 250 Tour

Kid Rock’s Freedom 250 Tour tickets will go onsale Friday, February 13 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now to get alerted when tickets go onsale for a shot at the best seats.

You can also find Freedom 250 Tour and Rock the Country tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *&

05/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *&

05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater *&

05/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

05/16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

05/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +&

06/05 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

06/06 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

06/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

06/20 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

* = w/ Brantley Gilbert

^ = w/ Parker McCollum

# = w/ Jon Pardi

+ = w/ Big & Rich

& = w/ Them Dirty Roses

05/01-02 – Bellville, TX @ Austin County Fairgrounds

05/29-30 – Bloomingdale, GA @ Ottawa Farms

06/27-28 – Sioux Falls, SD @ W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

07/10-11 – Ashland, KY @ Boyd County Fairgrounds (no Kid Rock)

08/08-09 – Hastings, MI @ Barry Expo Center

08/28-29 – Ocala, FL @ Florida Horse Park (no Kid Rock)

09/11-12 – Hamburg, NY @ Erie County Fairgrounds

