Killer Mike Breaks Silence Following GRAMMYs Arrest

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, is speaking out following his arrest at the GRAMMYS. The rapper left in handcuffs after picking up three awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

Killer Mike ended up winning Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for his song “Scientists & Engineers.” He also took home Best Rap Album for his album Michael as well. However, police arrested the rapper at the end of the ceremony.

They charged him with a misdemeanor battery charge for an altercation at the venue. Now in a statement, Killer Mike says he will clear things up. It sounds like Killer Mike got into an altercation with one of the security guards at the venue. However, the rapper assured fans that he is innocent of any charges.

“I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK,” he wrote via Pitchfork. “As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.”

Killer Mike Arrest at GRAMMYs Explained

Likewise, Killer Mike’s team further added clarity to the situation. The statement read, “We hit a speed bump in that Mike was detained and charged with a misdemeanor after collecting his awards. On the way into the venue, there was considerable confusion around where to go. He encountered an over-zealous security guard and continued moving towards his destination. The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense and he will be exonerated.”

They closed, “Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams.”

Before that Killer Mike was having quite the night. In an awards speech, the rapper was thankful for the awards and also dared audiences to make a change for the better.

“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap – bulls–t. I don’t care if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home,” he said. “I wanna thank everyone who dares to believe that art can change the world,” he said. “Thank Dré, thank Future, thank Eryn, thank all the producers on here, but everyone in this room, it is our responsibility to keep using our imagination to shape and form the world.”

[Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Recording Academy]