King of Country George Strait to Play Texas Tech Stadium With Miranda Lambert: Tickets & More Details

While country music is the home of numerous stars, legends, and icons, few compare to the King of Country Music, George Strait. With a career spanning decades, the hitmaker sold over 120 million albums, won dozens of awards, and landed in the Country Music Hall of Fame. But even with all the accolades and accomplishments, Strait continues to release music and entertain. Just last year, he released Cowboys and Dreamers. And not wanting to hang his hat up just yet, Strait announced a special one-night concert featuring Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook.

With the stardom surrounding Strait, the country singer found himself with a unique problem – most venues weren’t big enough for his concerts. Having fans all over the world, he decided to turn in attention to college football. It was in 2024 that Strait performed at Texas A&M football, Kyle Field. That single performance brought in more than 110,000 people.



Now, Strait was ready to get back on the field when he announced part of the 2026 schedule, which included a special concert with Lambert and Westbrook. Posting a picture on his Instagram, the poster revealed that the three singers were taking over Jones AT&T Stadium, home of the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team, on April 25th.

George Strait Heading To Death Valley

Part of the Big 12, Texas Tech competes at the stadium that has a capacity of over 60,000 people. With more than enough room to house Strait, Lambert, and Westbrook, the main problem came with buying tickets.

Although not retiring, Strait pulled back on his touring schedule. Not wanting to spend months on the road, he looked to do the occasional performance at stadiums. For those hoping to get a ticket, they can head over to Strait’s website to sign up for an early access event.

While not every fan will be able to make it to Texas to see Strait, he also announced another stadium concert in Death Valley. Following the same college theme, the concert will happen at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Taking place a few weeks after Strait’s performance at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Memorial Stadium show promises another massive night of country music history in the making.

