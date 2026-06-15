Watch Gene Simmons Cover Your Favorite KISS Classics With His New Solo Band

It has been a few years since KISS performed their last concert. After decades on the road, the band decided to retire and enjoy the fruits of their labor. But at the same time, the legacy of KISS wasn’t finished as the group announced an upcoming avatar version of their concert. While some have criticized the new venture, KISS insisted it would usher in a new era of live entertainment. With the new concert still a few years away, it seems that Gene Simmons returned to the stage with his solo band. And to the surprise of many, the entire setlist was KISS classics.

Over the weekend, Simmons traveled to the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, for a show with his solo band. After KISS, the singer formed a solo band that consisted of Jason Walker, Brian Tichy, and Brent Woods. Thrilled over the group he formed, Simmons said, “My side band, they’re killers by the way. They’re multi-instrumentalists, and all sing lead. It’s really a terrific idea. We don’t have a manager. There are no trucks, no nothing. We just set up and play.”

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Having lived the lifestyle of elaborate setups and massive stages, Simmons wanted to focus on what mattered most – the music and the fans. “The other thing we can do that KISS never did is pull fans up from the audience. Do you want to be a rock star? I may pull you up if you can play an instrument. Or, if it’s a kid that looks like he can hold his own on stage, I’ll pull him up. No rules.”

Now, what does a concert look like from Simmons? Well, it’s much like a KISS concert. Looking at the setlist, the show featured:

01. Deuce (KISS song) 02. Shout It Out Loud (KISS song) 03. War Machine (KISS song) 04. Calling Dr. Love (KISS song) 05. Christine Sixteen (KISS song) 06. I (KISS song) 07. Spit (KISS song) 08. I Love It Loud (KISS song) 09. Domino (KISS song) 10. Charisma (KISS song) 11. Rocket Ride (KISS song) 12. Cold Gin (KISS song) 13. Parasite (KISS song) 14. Rock And Roll All Nite (KISS song)

Aside from his time with KISS, Simmons also released two solo albums. His last, Asshole, was released in 2004. At the time, the album peaked at No. 86 on the US Billboard 200. Although not as successful as other projects from Simmons, the album produced a powerful cover of “Firestarter.”

While hitting the road solo, judging by the setlist, Simmons is still eager to celebrate the music that helped make KISS one of the most successful bands in rock history.

(Photo by Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)