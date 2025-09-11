KISS Legend Gene Simmons Credits Ozzy Osbourne for Teaching Him Humility: “It Is Important To Meet Somebody Like Ozzy”

Helping form KISS during the 1970s, Gene Simmons watched the hard rock band completely take over the world. And if the band’s music didn’t cause controversy, their concerts sure did. But not caring about the backlash, KISS spent decades entertaining fans and capitalizing on the fame they created. And thanks to that fame, Simmons, with the rest of KISS, landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Although grateful for what they created, Simmons recently explained how that kind of stardom can get to a person’s head. But thankfully, Ozzy Osbourne was there to teach him some humility.

With Ozzy passing away back in July, countless celebrities, singers, and even actors took a moment to share their love and respect for the Prince of Darkness. And among all the tributes, there was a common thread of thankfulness. It was during Ozzy’s final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert that he continuously thanked fans and told them how much he loved them. Knowing the fans helped thrust his career into the spotlight, Simmons received a special lesson from Ozzy.

Gene Simmons Saw It As A Good Lesson For “Idiots” Like Him

Appearing on the Fail Better podcast with David Duchovny, Simmons explained that even a giant like Ozzy knew the importance of humility. “There was a unique human being, a giant, who, no matter what anybody said, was always Ozzy and treated you and the next-door neighbor exactly the same. ‘Hey, how are you? Nice to see you.’ No airs about him.”

Labeling himself an “idiot”, Simmons admitted to falling into the trap of stardom. “It’s a good lesson for idiots like me who sometimes, guilty as charged, get full of themselves and say, ‘Wow, I’m Gene Simmons.’ And if you would have met Ozzy, you’re on your best behavior. You try to, because he’s a big deal.” He added, “It is important to meet somebody like Ozzy who is just himself.”

Seeing how Ozzy never let the fame cloud his humanity, Simmons considered him nothing less than a giant. “Strangely, the real Ozzy is supposed to be the Prince of Darkness, and yet in the shows, he blows kisses to the fans and goes, ‘I love you.’ He was a giant.”

To Simmons, Ozzy’s legacy wasn’t just the music – it was the reminder that greatness comes with gratitude.

