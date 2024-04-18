Sawyer Brown Announce Fall Tour in 2024 with Shenandoah

Country band Sawyer Brown has quite a few tour dates lined up this year, and they’ve just added a Canadian leg with fellow country outfit Shenandoah. The Canadian leg of the tour will celebrate Sawyer Brown’s 40th anniversary with support from Shenandoah as well as special guest George Fox. Both of these bands were powerhouse country acts in the 1980s and 1990s, so it’s only fitting that they kick off this 12-date tour together!

The next stop on the Sawyer Brown 2024 Tour will be today, April 18, in Big Spring, Texas at Tate’s Place Benefit. The final date of the tour will be November 2 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada at Centre in the Square with Shenandoah.

Tickets will go on sale for the Shenandoah leg of Sawyer Brown’s tour this Friday, April 19, at 10:00 am local. Presale events are going on over at Ticketmaster as we speak.

If you missed out on the presale events and still want to get in on the Canadian shows, we recommend using Viagogo to find last-minute seats. For the US dates, Stubhub might just be your best bet.

This is going to be an incredible country-packed tour! Get your tickets now before they’re gone.

April 18 – Big Spring, TX – Tate’s Place Benefit

April 19 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall

April 27 – East Grand Forks, MN – East Grand Forks Civic Center

May 1 – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center

May 3 – Lagrange, GA – Sweetland Amphitheatre

May 4 – Weirsdale, FL – Orange Blossom Opry

May 11 – Nevada, IA – Nevada Pizza Pie-Looza

May 18 – New Zion, SC – Palmetto Pickle Music Festival

May 24 – Van Buren, MO – Hellbenders on the Current

May 25 – Denham Springs, LA – Cajun Country Jam 2024

May 31 – Batesville, MS – Batesville Civic Center

June 1 – Greers Ferry, AK – Greers Ferry City Park

June 6 – Nashville, TN – CMA Fest

June 7 – Henderson, TN – Williams Auditorium

June 8 – Franklin, OH – JD Legends

June 14 – Winthrop, IA – Winthrop Days

June 15 – Cumberland, MD – Wing-Off and Music Festival

June 20 – South Greenfield, MO – Baker-Spain Party in the Pasture

June 22 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam

June 26 – Cadott, WI – Country Fest Cadott

June 28 – Cresco, IA – Howard County Fairgrounds

June 29 – Redwood Falls, MN – Vicki’s Camp N Country Jam

July 3 – Quarryville, PA – Country Freedom Fest

July 5 – Hays, KS – Wild West Festival

July 6 – Rich Hill, MO – Rich Hill July 4th Festival

July 11 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre

July 12 – Fisher, IL – Fisher Community Fair

July 13 – Columbus, NE – Platte County Fair

July 20 – Brooklyn, MI – Faster Horses Festival

July 24 – Pinot, ND – North Dakota State Fairgrounds

July 26 – Owensville, MO – Gasconade County Fair

July 27 – Mendon, IL – Adams County Fair

August 1 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center

August 2 – Trenton, MO – Black Silo Winery

August 3 – Corvallis, OR – Benton County Fair & Rodeo

August 7 – North Omak, WA – Omak Stampede Arena

August 8 – Grants Pass, OR – Josephine County Fairgrounds

August 9 – John Day, OR – Grant County Fairgrounds

August 14 – Aberdeen, SD – Brown County Fairgrounds

August 30 – Tulsa, OK – Skyline Event Center

September 5 – Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair

September 8 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center for the Arts

September 13 – Helena, MT – Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds

October 17 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (with Shenandoah)

October 18 – Red Deer, AB – Peavey Mart Centrium (with Shenandoah)

October 19 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre (with Shenandoah)

October 21 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre (with Shenandoah)

October 22 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place (with Shenandoah)

October 24 – Calgary, AB – Winsport Event Centre (with Shenandoah)

October 25 – Lethbridge, AB – Enmax Centre (with Shenandoah)

October 26 – Moose Jaw, SK – Moose Jaw Events Centre (with Shenandoah)

October 27 – Brandon, MB – Keystone Centre (with Shenandoah)

October 30 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre (with Shenandoah)

November 1 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum (with Shenandoah)

November 2 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square (with Shenandoah)

