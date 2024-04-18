Sawyer Brown Announce Fall Tour in 2024 with Shenandoah

Country band Sawyer Brown has quite a few tour dates lined up this year, and they’ve just added a Canadian leg with fellow country outfit Shenandoah. The Canadian leg of the tour will celebrate Sawyer Brown’s 40th anniversary with support from Shenandoah as well as special guest George Fox. Both of these bands were powerhouse country acts in the 1980s and 1990s, so it’s only fitting that they kick off this 12-date tour together!
The next stop on the Sawyer Brown 2024 Tour will be today, April 18, in Big Spring, Texas at Tate’s Place Benefit. The final date of the tour will be November 2 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada at Centre in the Square with Shenandoah.
Tickets will go on sale for the Shenandoah leg of Sawyer Brown’s tour this Friday, April 19, at 10:00 am local. Presale events are going on over at Ticketmaster as we speak.
If you missed out on the presale events and still want to get in on the Canadian shows, we recommend using Viagogo to find last-minute seats. For the US dates, Stubhub might just be your best bet.
This is going to be an incredible country-packed tour! Get your tickets now before they’re gone.
Sawyer Brown 2024 Tour Dates
April 18 – Big Spring, TX – Tate’s Place Benefit
April 19 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall
April 27 – East Grand Forks, MN – East Grand Forks Civic Center
May 1 – Orange Park, FL – Thrasher-Horne Center
May 3 – Lagrange, GA – Sweetland Amphitheatre
May 4 – Weirsdale, FL – Orange Blossom Opry
May 11 – Nevada, IA – Nevada Pizza Pie-Looza
May 18 – New Zion, SC – Palmetto Pickle Music Festival
May 24 – Van Buren, MO – Hellbenders on the Current
May 25 – Denham Springs, LA – Cajun Country Jam 2024
May 31 – Batesville, MS – Batesville Civic Center
June 1 – Greers Ferry, AK – Greers Ferry City Park
June 6 – Nashville, TN – CMA Fest
June 7 – Henderson, TN – Williams Auditorium
June 8 – Franklin, OH – JD Legends
June 14 – Winthrop, IA – Winthrop Days
June 15 – Cumberland, MD – Wing-Off and Music Festival
June 20 – South Greenfield, MO – Baker-Spain Party in the Pasture
June 22 – Grand Junction, CO – Country Jam
June 26 – Cadott, WI – Country Fest Cadott
June 28 – Cresco, IA – Howard County Fairgrounds
June 29 – Redwood Falls, MN – Vicki’s Camp N Country Jam
July 3 – Quarryville, PA – Country Freedom Fest
July 5 – Hays, KS – Wild West Festival
July 6 – Rich Hill, MO – Rich Hill July 4th Festival
July 11 – Anderson, IN – Paramount Theatre
July 12 – Fisher, IL – Fisher Community Fair
July 13 – Columbus, NE – Platte County Fair
July 20 – Brooklyn, MI – Faster Horses Festival
July 24 – Pinot, ND – North Dakota State Fairgrounds
July 26 – Owensville, MO – Gasconade County Fair
July 27 – Mendon, IL – Adams County Fair
August 1 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center
August 2 – Trenton, MO – Black Silo Winery
August 3 – Corvallis, OR – Benton County Fair & Rodeo
August 7 – North Omak, WA – Omak Stampede Arena
August 8 – Grants Pass, OR – Josephine County Fairgrounds
August 9 – John Day, OR – Grant County Fairgrounds
August 14 – Aberdeen, SD – Brown County Fairgrounds
August 30 – Tulsa, OK – Skyline Event Center
September 5 – Puyallup, WA – Washington State Fair
September 8 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center for the Arts
September 13 – Helena, MT – Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds
October 17 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (with Shenandoah)
October 18 – Red Deer, AB – Peavey Mart Centrium (with Shenandoah)
October 19 – Saskatoon, SK – Sasktel Centre (with Shenandoah)
October 21 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre (with Shenandoah)
October 22 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place (with Shenandoah)
October 24 – Calgary, AB – Winsport Event Centre (with Shenandoah)
October 25 – Lethbridge, AB – Enmax Centre (with Shenandoah)
October 26 – Moose Jaw, SK – Moose Jaw Events Centre (with Shenandoah)
October 27 – Brandon, MB – Keystone Centre (with Shenandoah)
October 30 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre (with Shenandoah)
November 1 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum (with Shenandoah)
November 2 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square (with Shenandoah)
