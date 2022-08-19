Director of the Movie ‘Twilight” Laments Not Casting Taylor Swift

The director of the movie Twilight wishes he could take it back.

The filmmaker in a recent interview said he regrets not casting multi-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Taylor Swift in the popular film series.

Chris Weitz had the chance to cast her as an extra in the 2009 movie, New Moon, but decided against it. He said as much on Twilight actress Ashley Greene’s podcast, The Twilight Effect. Weitz said Swift had asked to be an extra in the film, but he decided against it because he thought the famous artist would be too distracting.

“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie—not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,” said Weitz.

Apparently, her agent told him that “she will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.”

“The hardest thing for me was to be like, ‘The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,’” added Weitz.

Now, though, with the benefit of hindsight in the light of day, so to speak, the movie director says he regrets the move, ultimately. He said, “I was like, ‘Wow, I could have been, like, hanging out with Taylor Swift, and maybe we could’ve been friends or something.’”

He added, “She must’ve just been like, ‘Who is this jerk who would say no?’ But sometimes, you make decisions and you go, ‘This is for the best of the film.’”

Check out the interview with Weitz below.