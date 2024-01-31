Lainey Wilson Admits She’s a Little Nervous About Attending the 2024 Grammy Awards

Lainey Wilson has been in Nashville working on making it in the country music world for more than a decade. At the same time, when things started happening for her after her 2021 single “Things a Man Oughta Know,” they happened fast. Two years ago, she was excited to present a trophy at the CMA Awards. Last November, the CMA crowned her Entertainer of the Year. Now, she’s up for two Grammy Awards.

Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country is up for Best Country Album. Additionally, “Save Me,” her duet with Jelly Roll is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Recently, the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer appeared on Audacy’s Totally Private. While there, she shared her feelings leading up to the Grammy Awards this Sunday (February 4).

Lainey Wilson on Attending the Grammy Awards

Host Katy Neal asked Wilson how she was feeling going into the Grammy Awards. “Well, I didn’t realize it was so close,” Wilson exclaimed, sounding a little nervous. “I’m so excited. I mean, this is my first time to the Grammys. It’s a huge deal to be recognized by the people that you look up to,” she said.

Wilson went on to talk about the eclectic mix of artists who will be at the awards show. “I’m gonna be in a building with so many people from different walks of life and so many different stories and just a lot of hard work in the building,” she said.

Neal wanted to know if there was an artist that Wilson is most excited to see at the Grammy Awards. “There’s a few of them,” she replied. “I normally don’t get starstruck,” she added. “I’m not gonna lie though, maybe if I see Adele, I think, even Bruno Mars. There’s a lot of people. I’ll probably be like ‘How is this little redneck in the building with these folks? It’s gonna be awesome.”

Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images

