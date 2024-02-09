Lainey Wilson Among GRAMMY-Winning Stars to Perform at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are right around the corner. The event will celebrate some of the biggest names in music, film, and television. As a result, the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California will be packed with stars from all areas of entertainment. No awards show would be complete without musical performances, though. This week, the PCA announced that Lainey Wilson will take the stage during the event.

Videos by American Songwriter

The People’s Choice Awards social media accounts shared the exciting news yesterday morning. “This year, Lainey Wilson will be hitting the stage at the People’s Choice Awards,” the post read. “Don’t miss this iconic performance.”

[Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour: Get Tickets]

Lainey Wilson at the People’s Choice Awards

Wilson will likely take the stage more than once during the awards show. Along with her performance, she is up for two awards. The Louisiana native will compete for Female Artist of the Year and Female Country Artist of the Year.

Wilson won’t be the only performer at the People’s Choice Awards. According to People, Grammy-winning pop star Kylie Minogue and Grammy-winning rocker Lenny Kravitz will also take the stage. Kravitz will get a little more time on the stage than other performers, though. He’ll deliver a handful of songs from his impressive catalog. He’ll also receive the Music Icon Award.

How to Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The People’s Choice Awards will celebrate four new categories this year. Male and Female Country Artist of the Year and Male and Female Latin Artist of the Year. As a result, if Wilson takes home the win, she would be the first-ever People’s Choice Female Country Artist of the Year. That trophy would look great beside her new Grammy, CMA Awards, and multiple trophies from the People’s Choice Country Awards last year.

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Wins Inaugural Female Artist of 2023 at the People’s Choice Country Awards]

Those who want to see if Wilson takes home the historical win are in luck. There are several ways to watch the show. It will air on NBC as well as the E! Network. Additionally, the awards show will stream live on Peacock.

This year’s People’s Choice Awards takes place on Sunday, February 18. The show starts at 8/7c.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.