Lainey Wilson Fans Learn Why The Singer Was Trending On Twitter—To the Dismay of the BeyHive

As one of country music’s hottest acts, Lainey Wilson is no stranger to social media trending. However, it’s not every day the “Hang Tight Honey” singer is trending due to online users mistaking her for another artist—least of all Beyoncé. But that’s exactly what happened Sunday (June 2), when some fans interpreted an X/Twitter teaser about Wilson’s upcoming Las Vegas show as a Beyoncé announcement. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer took to social media Monday (June 3) to clear up that it was indeed her under the cowboy hat.

See Lainey Wilson in Vegas This December

On Dec. 14, Wilson will close out the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo week with “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” a one-night performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Fellow country stars Tracy Lawrence and Mae Estes will join the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer onstage.

“We’re comin back bigger and better than ever cowboys and cowgirls!” Wilson wrote on Instagram.

You can buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. Central Friday (June 7.) Members of The Stable, Wilson’s official fan club, can purchase presale tickets and VIP packages starting Tuesday (June 4) at 10 a.m. Central.

Instagram followers of the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer could barely contain their excitement. “It’s going to be the best time ever,” one fan commented.

How Did Fans Mistake Lainey for Beyoncé?

Live Nation Las Vegas also teased the news on social media Sunday (June 2), sharing a picture of a silhouetted, light-haired woman wearing a cowboy hat. Beyoncé, 42, dropped her country debut, Cowboy Carter, in March. Thus, many Beyhive members speculated that Live Nation was teasing a Vegas residency.

Vegas, hold your horses…wild horses that is! Big announcement coming tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/godzCkU9fQ — Live Nation Las Vegas (@LiveNationVegas) June 2, 2024

However, other users pointed out that the post had instructed fans to “hold your horses… wild horses, that is!” This seemed like a clear reference to Wilson’s 2022 hit “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” As it turns out, it’s also the name of Wilson’s Vegas show.

Additionally, Wilson is set to headline this year’s CMA Fest. Doors open at 10 a.m. Central Thursday (June 6) at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. The four-day festival will run through midnight Sunday (June 9.)

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images