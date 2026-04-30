Lainey Wilson Gushes Over Ella Langley at Billboard Women in Music Event: “Y’all Ain’t Seen Nothing”

At the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, the organizers sought to highlight the impact females have had not just in country music but all genres. The night highlighted stars like Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, Kehlani, BINI, Laufey, and several others. Also on the list was none other than Ella Langley. But more than celebrating her career, the hitmaker was presented with the 2026 Powerhouse Award. And right beside her stood her friend Lainey Wilson.

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When looking at Langley’s rise in country music, it’s easy to see why Billboard would want to highlight her career. Releasing her debut album, Hungover, in 2024, the singer already showcased her talents when recording hits like “You Look Like You Love Me” and “Choosin’ Texas.” Add that with the release of her new studio album, Dandelion, Wilson could only call Langley a powerhouse.

Speaking with Billboard before the ceremony, Wilson was thrilled to see the success that followed Langley. “Oh my goodness. She is my dear friend, we’ve been friends for a few years now, and just to see what is happening with her, I mean, she is a powerhouse. There’s no doubt about it. What is happening with her, I’m just so proud to be in the same genre as her. She is kicking down barn-doors, and I just couldn’t be more proud of my friend”.

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Lainey Wilson Is Excited For Women To Make History In Country Music

Seeing the industry recognize Langley was a highlight of the evening for Wilson. But at the same time, she witnessed the current shift in country music with female artists. “I feel like we’re just getting started, to be honest. I’ve been telling the boys for a long time, like ‘Y’all ain’t seen nothing’, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now…”

With the ladies leading the charts and dominating country music, Wilson was elated to be part of the journey. “These girls are making history. They are doing things that we didn’t even know could happen, and I’m proud to be alongside them and hold hands and run across the finish line together”.

As the night celebrated both legacy and momentum, Langley’s recognition felt like a snapshot of where country music is headed. With artists like Wilson part of the next wave, the genre is driven by a new generation of women pushing boundaries and proving that this moment is only the beginning.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)