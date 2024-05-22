Lainey Wilson Moved to Tears as Reba McEntire Shocks Her With Grand Ole Opry Member Invite Live on ‘The Voice’

After a grueling season of rehearsals and competitions, it’s no wonder The Voice is ready to have a little fun. And who better to add to the lineup than the Academy of Country Music’s 2024 Entertainer of the Year? It’s been a Whirlwind (pun intended) for Lainey Wilson lately. In the past three years alone, the “Heart Like a Truck” singer has amassed nine Academy of Country Music awards, seven Country Music Association awards, and even a GRAMMY. Fresh off her ACM Entertainer of the Year win, Wilson brought her “country with a flare” to The Voice stage during Tuesday’s (May 21) season 25 finale. And coach Reba McEntire had a surprise in store for the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer.

#Reba has invited Lainey Wilson to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry live on #TheVoice ✨ congratulations @laineywilson pic.twitter.com/8oZdEbFWHI — reba source (@rebasource) May 22, 2024

Lainey Wilson Belts Her Latest Single on ‘The Voice’

Top 5 finalists Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Josh Sanders and Karen Waldrup gave their final performances Monday (May 20.) The show brought in an all-star lineup while they waited to learn the name of the winner. Perhaps none shone more brightly than Wilson, who performed her latest single, “Hang Tight Honey.” Wilson recently debuted the track — set to appear on Whirlwind — at the Academy of Country Music Awards

I got a bus ‘fore I got a house cause that’s what dreams make you do 🎶



COME ON LAINEY #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/afWwsMRGDp — jada 𐚁 (@houseofwarwick) May 22, 2024

As it turns out, Wilson wasn’t only there to perform. During her set, Reba McEntire walked onstage and invited the “Country’s Cool Again” singer to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The stunning news came just two days after the Louisiana native turned 32.

LAINEY WILSON GRAND OLE OPRY MEMBER LETS FREAKING GOOOOO!!!!! #TheVoice — maddy (@McEnFancy) May 22, 2024

Watch John Legend’s Adorable Interview With His Daughter

Coach John Legend faced some hard-hitting questions on The Voice red carpet Monday (May 20.) Entertainment Tonight turned the microphone over to the “Ordinary People” singer’s 8-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens.

“Why do you think that Team Legend is gonna win?” the budding journalist asked her dad.

“Because we have some amazing singers,” the EGOT winner replied. “And your favorite performance when you guys came last time was Nathan [Chester}. And he’s gonna be performing today, and it’s gonna be even better than the last time.”

Next, Luna asked her dad how he planned to celebrate after the finale. “We’re gonna celebrate here at the studio with all of the producers and everybody and the crew that made the show happen,” Legend answered. “We’re gonna bring lots of my wine, LVE, we’re bringing donuts, and we’re gonna have a nice celebration here.”

