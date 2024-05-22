Bryan Olesen Is “Feelin’ Good” as He Joins Forces With Coach John Legend for Bluesy Duet on ‘The Voice’ Finale

The Voice star Bryan Olesen incited a four-chair turn with his powerful blind audition of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out.” Chance the Rapper instantly regretted not pressing his big red button for the 50-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska resident. Faced with a tough decision between John Legend, Dan + Shay and Reba McEntire, Olesen ultimately chose the “Ordinary People” singer. Thanks to Legend’s guidance, the former Christian rocker has a chance to take it all home on season 25. The vocal powerhouses joined forces during Tuesday’s (May 21) finale for a soaring duet of Joe Bonamassa’s Feelin’ Good.”

Bryan Olesen, John Legend Share Stage For Bluesy Duet

Olesen closed out his solo performances Monday (May 20) with gritty covers of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” and George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90.” Tonight, the former Newsboys guitarist ended his Voice journey on a high note alongside John Legend. The two’s soulful voices mingled together perfectly for the bluesy rendition of “Feeling Good.”

I knew John and Bryan were going to be good! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/9cPCBCgZiP — Two Chair Turn Podcast (@twochairturnpod) May 22, 2024

During his blind audition, Olesen took a risk by starting off acapella. The gamble paid off and also helped him make a tough decision. “That’s one of the reasons why I chose John Legend, because he really dove into the weeds and he goes, ‘Man, that was a bold move,'” Olesen told a Lincoln radio station in March.

Team Legend Shares Friendship on Social Media

Olesen and fellow Team Legend Nathan Chester may be at odds onstage. Offstage, however, the two men appear to have formed an unbreakable bond. Olesen celebrated that bond Tuesday (May 21) by posting a picture to social media of himself standing next to the 28-year-old cruise ship performer.

“Team Legend has a 40% chance of “reign” tonight,” the father of three wrote in his Instagram caption. “I’m proud of what Team Legend brought to the stage last night. Nathan I’m grateful for your friendship and that we got to take team Legend to the finale together!”

Chester responded with a GIF of coach John Legend clad in a pink suit and jumping around in excitement. Legend chimed in below. “So proud of our team!” the EGOT winner wrote.

