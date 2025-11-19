Blake Shelton Is Not Attending the CMA Awards—but He Just Helped Post Malone Notch His First CMA Win

In 2024, Post Malone took his career in a completely different direction when he released his debut country music album with F-1 Trillion. Getting to work with stars like Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, and several others, Malone instantly fell in love with Nashville and country music. And thanks to that love, Malone received a nomination for Album of the Year at the CMA Awards. But even before the event started, the singer won big thanks to Shelton and “Pour Me A Drink.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While Malone will have to wait to see if F-1 Trillion wins him the Album of the Year award, the singer already won, as the CMA Awards announced the winner for Musical Event of the Year. Nominated in the category for his work with Shelton on “Pour Me A Drink”, the organization revealed the two singers as the winners.

Looking at the rest of the category, Malone and Shelton competed against Riley Green and Ella Langley for “Don’t Mind If I Do”, Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll with “Hard Fought Hallelujah”, and even Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood for “I’m Gonna Love You.”

Post Malone Celebrating Award Alone

With Malone and Shelton going up against stars like Jelly Roll, Langley, Johnson, and Underwood, fans seemed to agree with the CMA Awards, writing, “Pour me a drink STAT.” Another person added, “YEEEHAWWW! This calls for a drink! Congrats Posty and Blakey.

Although a major milestone for Malone, apparently, he will have to celebrate alone. According to reports, Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, will not be in attendance for what is promoted as country music’s biggest night.

A source close to the couple said, “Blake and Gwen will be watching the CMAs on their TV this year.”

Deciding to trade the glitz and glamour of the CMA Awards for a quiet night at home, Shelton and Stefani remained busy. While no longer on The Voice, fans can watch Shelton on the new hit show The Road. And for Stefani, she recently released her newest song, “Hot Cocoa.”

Already becoming a historic night at the CMA Awards, don’t miss special performances from Combs, Wilson, Stapleton, and numerous others tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)