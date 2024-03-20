Bunnie Xo Shares Glimpse Into Relationship With Her Mother: “Forgiving You Was the Best Thing I Ever Did”

Since taking over country music, fans have fallen in love with Jelly Roll. His complete honesty when speaking about his past caused the singer to gain a massive following that continues to grow. Besides selling out arenas around the country, the singer also shares his love for his wife, Bunnie Xo. Together, the pair have given fans an in-depth look into their lives, love, and hardships thanks to social media. Recently, Bunnie Xo decided to post an old clip of her spending time with her late mother, detailing their turbulent past.

While fans watched and supported Bunnie Xo as she helped her father, Bill, battle Stage 4 cancer, not much is known about her mother. What is known is that her mother abandoned her when she was just three months old. It wasn’t until decades later that Bunnie Xo decided to reconnect with her. Detailing how her mother’s drug addiction caused their turbulent relationship, she wrote, “She left my life when I was 3 months old & we didn’t reconnect until I was 22. She lived her life hiding from demons she couldn’t conquer.”

Much like Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo also comes from a home that struggled with drugs. Wanting to find peace in the situation, she decided to let go of the hate she held on to for so long. “I spent most of my life so mad at her for not being the mom I needed. Not understanding that her one lesson she was sent here to teach me in life was in her death.” While her mother passed in 2022, Bunnie Xo concluded, “Rest easy Mama, forgiving you was the best thing I ever did.”

Fans Share Their Own Stories About Addiction With Bunnie Xo

Gaining over 36,000 likes, fans rallied around the star, showering her with love. Many fans shared their own stories, writing, “This hit me hard…lost my mom a year ago alcohol was her demon…she passed that demon to me but I been sober 3 years now. I never understood till I was older I’m glad we both got our peace with them before they left. Thank you.” Another comment read, “Wow, I needed this. My dad called CPS on himself and my mother when I was 18 months old. I try to connect with my mother now. It isn’t easy but I try to understand. It’s been easier to connect with my father but he had a stroke last year.”

As for Jelly Roll, he recently shared his new song “Best for Me”, which features rapper Joyner Lucas and surrounds the emotions of watching a person battle addiction.

