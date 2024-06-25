‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Leaves Nathan Chester Speechless With New Fiery Performance

Asher HaVon walked into his blind audition for The Voice after not singing a note in two years. Even out of practice, the 31-year-old Selma, Alabama native earned three chair turns with his rendition of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain.” He selected Reba McEntire as his coach, and the two blazed a trail all the way to the season 25 title. Since then, his social media followers have loved watching HaVon live as he performed on The Voice—joyfully, openly, without restraint. The gospel singer recently shared another glimpse of that as he announced his upcoming Independence Day performance.

‘The Voice’ Season 25 Winner Set to Perform in Alabama’s Capital July 4

Asher HaVon will perform July 4 during BBQ, Brews & Blues at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama. And an Instagram post suggests that The Voice champion can’t wait to perform in his home state’s capital city. HaVon announced the performance Monday (June 24) on Instagram, sharing a video of himself rehearsing with his band.

“Montgomery Alabama ! See you July 4th!!” HaVon wrote in the caption. “My BgV’s Are READY for this HOTTT event !”

Nathan Chester, HaVon’s fellow season 25 finalist, weighed in on the video. Seemingly lost for words, Chester simply dropped four fire emojis in the comments. Other fans commented on the palpable joy coming from HaVon and his band in the video.

“The joy we can see & feel watching you perform your passion,” one Instagram user wrote. “We love to see you living your best & most authentic life ❤️”

“It’s the Joy for me ❤️” another fan wrote below. “Such a great blessing fulfilling your purpose and being surrounded by great love.”

Asher HaVon Opens Up About Finding His Confidence

Viewers fell in love with HaVon’s authentic self during his impressive run on The Voice. However, the vocal powerhouse has admitted it wasn’t always easy.

“I tried to leave a couple times! When I got here,” HaVon told Music Times last month. “I cried to so many producers. … I practiced for my Blind [Audition] and I was like, ‘I can’t set fire to the rain! I’m just so hurt and broken!’”

Then Reba McEntire turned her chair, and the singer “felt unstoppable,” he said.

“The moment I felt safe, I wanted to stay there,” the season 25 champion said. “And I just pray that other LGBTQIA people can find their Reba McEntire, so they can feel safe and they can come out and be whoever they want to be.”

Featured image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for GLAAD