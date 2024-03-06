Kacey Musgraves Shares Unwavering Support for Hopeful Fan Undergoing Chemotherapy

Trying to break into country music, Kacey Musgraves found herself competing against other aspiring artists on Nashville Star. Although a powerhouse in country music, in 2007, her time on the show came to an end when she finished seventh. Not allowing the decision to dictate her future, she went on to win seven Grammy Awards, one being for Best Country Album. Already releasing five studio albums, Musgraves prepares for her newest album, Deeper Well, which will be released on March 15. While excited to share her music with fans, the singer recently showed her support for a fan who is battling cancer.

For one fan, there is nothing more important than seeing Musgraves in concert. Getting a chance to watch her perform is such a priority to the fan that he purchased tickets to her concert when undergoing chemotherapy. Showing his support for Musgraves, he posted a picture of himself, writing, “Buying Kacey Musgraves tickets while strapped up to chemotherapy. Hopefully, I will not have cancer in November.”

You WON’T. Let’s speak it into existence. Envisioning you partying and vibing and having the best time with us. ✨🙏🏼✨ https://t.co/4rA6uSAN4C — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 5, 2024

Seeing the message herself, Musgraves tweeted back at the fan, promising “You WON’T.” She continued, “Let’s speak it into existence. Envision you partying and vibing and having the best time with us.”

Kacey Musgraves Shares Her Love For Country Music

Much like Musgraves, fans also showered the person with support as they battled cancer. Other comments included, “Yes the queen of manifestation has spoken this healing era is about to heal EVERYTHING.’ Another person added, “Pray, speak, manifest and hope for healing. Let’s all come together for Matthew.”

Besides supporting fans throughout their darkest moments, Musgraves recently discussed her love for country music with Cut Magazine. Detailing how country music was embedded in her from an early age, she insisted, “It’s just funny because country music has been such a massive part of my life since I can remember. I literally grew up wearing rhinestones in fringe and cowboy hats and cowboy boots. It was my life. Country feels like home to me. It may come and go trend-wise in other genres, but there’s always something really timeless to me about it, whether it’s popular in pop music or not.”

