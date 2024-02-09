The Wise Advice Post Malone’s Dad Shared With Him Ahead of “Nerve-Wracking” Super Bowl 2024 Performance

At just 28 years old, Post Malone is on top of the music industry as he holds numerous awards and was even nominated for 10 Grammy Awards. And looking at his sales, the singer sold over 80 million albums. Adding to his list of accomplishments, on Sunday, the star will travel to Las Vegas to perform at the Super Bowl. Besides getting the chance to watch the San Francisco 49ers compete against the Kansas City Chiefs, Malone recently shared his feelings about the opportunity.

Having performed in front of thousands of people over the years, apparently, the singer is battling some nerves over Sunday’s performance. Although Usher will helm the halftime show, Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” ahead of the game. Speaking with Apple Music about his upcoming performance, he said, “I’m very nervous.” While nervous, he added, “I’m excited. It’s just fun and super-epic to be able to go out and sing a song so many beautiful artists have sang before.”

While fighting nerves before a show is part of the process, Malone recalled the advice his father gave him. The star explained, “I’m just gonna do my best, just do my best, and give it what I got. My dad told me, ‘You’ll never make everybody happy. So just be yourself and do your best at everything you do.’ Do it your way and do it with love.”

Post Malone Shares The Field With Big Names

Although performing in front of thousands and millions at home would make any performer nervous, Malone won’t be alone. Both Reba McEntire and Andra Day will be on the field for their own performances. Day is scheduled to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while McEntire performs the national anthem.

Sharing part of her process when preparing for a massive performance, McEntire admitted to singing the song in the shower. Not trying to overcomplicate the process, she explained her ritual was “Just to be prepared and know that everybody’s going to be singing it with me.”

While not in the shower, Malone also revealed how he continuously practices at the house. He joked he practices so much his family tries to get him to “shut up.”

Don’t miss the Super Bowl on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)